COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: UNCG at North Carolina (ACC)

4 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at High Point (ESPN+)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Boston vs. New York Yankees (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (TNT)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Toronto at San Jose (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: German Cup, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (ESPNU)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments