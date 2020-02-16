COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Longwood at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: UNCG at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: William & Mary at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

5 p.m.: N.C. Central at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

NHL

7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)

8 p.m.: New Jersey at St. Louis (ESPN+)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid (TNT)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Cruz Azul vs. Portmore United (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Los Angeles FC vs. León (FS2)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments