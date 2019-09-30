COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: UNCG at Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Wright State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

MLB

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington (TBS)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Brugge vs. Real Madrid (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments