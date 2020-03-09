COLLEGES
Baseball
4 p.m.: UNCG at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Davidson at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Charlotte at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Auburn (SEC)
Softball
Noon: Norfolk State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Tennessee (ESPNU)
Men’s lacrosse
11 a.m.: Bryant at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Jacksonville at Duke (ESPNU)
Women’s lacrosse
2:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit (MLB)
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Dallas at San Antonio (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Carolina at Detroit (Fox Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Dallas (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: New York Islanders at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
4 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)
TENNIS
11 p.m.: Tie Break Tens (ESPN2)
