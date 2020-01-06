NBA

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)

