AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Shady Rays 200 (FS1)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: TBT, The Money Team vs. Herd That (ESPN)
4 p.m.: TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete (ESPN)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest (ESPN)
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: NRL, North Queensland vs. Sydney (FS1)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC (ESPN)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at SPAL (ESPN2)
3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
3:45 p.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at Hellas Verona (ESPN+)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.: Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games (NBC Sports)
