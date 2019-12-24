COLLEGES
Football
4 p.m.: Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Quick Lane Bowl, Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN)
NBA
8 p.m.: San Antonio at Dallas (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah (TNT)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Leicester City (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Monterrey (FS1)
TENNIS
10 p.m.: Hawaii Open (Tennis)
