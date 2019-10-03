COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina (ESPN)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.:Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC)

8 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

10 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) (ESPN2)

MLB

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

8:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

1 a.m. Friday: Houston vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: Montreal at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, South Korea vs. United States (FS1)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

9:15 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

