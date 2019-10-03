COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.:Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC)
8 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
10 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) (ESPN2)
MLB
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
8:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
1 a.m. Friday: Houston vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: Montreal at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
8 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, South Korea vs. United States (FS1)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
9:15 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)
