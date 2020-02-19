GOLF

10:30 a.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)

2 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Chicago (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Houston at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Vegas (ESPN+)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, New York City vs. AD San Carlos (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Seattle vs. Olimpia (FS2)

TENNIS

5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

