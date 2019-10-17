COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: La.-Lafayette at Arkansas State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College (ACC)
7 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia (Fox Sports Southeast)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
2 a.m. Friday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)
MLB
8 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NBC Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.