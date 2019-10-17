COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: La.-Lafayette at Arkansas State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford (ESPN)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College (ACC)

7 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia (Fox Sports Southeast)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

2 a.m. Friday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)

MLB

8 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)

NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NBC Sports)

