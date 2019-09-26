COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Delaware State at N.C. A&T (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Navy at Memphis (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (ACC)
7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Texas at Kansas (FS1)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL PRESEASON
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Detroit (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. United States (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup Junior (Tennis)
