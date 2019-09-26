COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Delaware State at N.C. A&T (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Navy at Memphis (ESPN)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Texas at Kansas (FS1)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL PRESEASON

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Detroit (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

6:30 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. United States (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup Junior (Tennis)

