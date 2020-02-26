GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)

10 a.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)

MLB

Spring Training

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (MLB)

6 p.m.: Houston vs. Washington (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Portland at Indiana (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)

NFL

4 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)

7 p.m.: Scouting Combine (ESPN, NFL)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Washington at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

SOCCER

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, León vs. Los Angeles FC (FS1)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Seattle vs. CD Olimpia (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Chile Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)

