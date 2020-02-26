GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European, Oman Open (Golf)
10 a.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, The Honda Classic (Golf)
MLB
Spring Training
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (MLB)
6 p.m.: Houston vs. Washington (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Portland at Indiana (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)
NFL
4 p.m.: Scouting Combine (NFL)
7 p.m.: Scouting Combine (ESPN, NFL)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Washington at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
SOCCER
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, León vs. Los Angeles FC (FS1)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Seattle vs. CD Olimpia (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Chile Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
