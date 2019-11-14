COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Penn State at Georgetown (FS1)

7 p.m.: Towson at Florida (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Mississippi State (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Seton Hall (FS1)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Central Michigan at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Lamar at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: East Tennessee State at High Point (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame (ACC)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)

3 a.m. Friday: European, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)

MLB

6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Dallas at New York (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Buffalo (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

11:50 a.m.: Men’s European qualifer, Iceland vs. Turkey (ESPN2)

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Netherlands (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Men’s European qualifer, Kosovo vs. Czech Republic (ESPNews)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Brazil (FS2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

3 p.m.: ATP Finals (ESPN2)

