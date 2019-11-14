COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Penn State at Georgetown (FS1)
7 p.m.: Towson at Florida (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Mississippi State (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Seton Hall (FS1)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Central Michigan at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Lamar at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: East Tennessee State at High Point (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame (ACC)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)
3 a.m. Friday: European, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)
MLB
6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Dallas at New York (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Buffalo (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: Men’s European qualifer, Iceland vs. Turkey (ESPN2)
2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Netherlands (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: Men’s European qualifer, Kosovo vs. Czech Republic (ESPNews)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Brazil (FS2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
3 p.m.: ATP Finals (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.