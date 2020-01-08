GOLF

5 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City (TNT)

NHL

8:30 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

