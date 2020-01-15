COLLEGES

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (ESPN2)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Fox Sports Carolinas)

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments