COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Ferrum at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Bryant at Rutgers (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Southwestern at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Western Carolina at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Football

7:30 p.m.: La.-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Temple at South Florida (ESPN)

Volleyball

6:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, Sweden vs. United States (FS1)

