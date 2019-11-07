COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Ferrum at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Bryant at Rutgers (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Southwestern at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Western Carolina at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Football
7:30 p.m.: La.-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Temple at South Florida (ESPN)
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
10 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, Sweden vs. United States (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.