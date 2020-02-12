AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Duel 1 at Daytona (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Duel 2 at Daytona (FS1)
COLLEGES
Softball
10 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (ACC)
12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. South Carolina (SEC)
1 p.m.: Kansas vs. Missouri (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Alabama (ESPN2)
Women’s lacrosse
5 p.m.: Wofford at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
Noon: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston (TNT)
NBA G LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Greensboro at Wisconsin (ESPN+)
NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Florida (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Washington at Colorado (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (ESPN+)
TENNIS
7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
