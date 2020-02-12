AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Duel 1 at Daytona (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Duel 2 at Daytona (FS1)

COLLEGES

Softball

10 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (ACC)

12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. South Carolina (SEC)

1 p.m.: Kansas vs. Missouri (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Washington vs. Alabama (ESPN2)

Women’s lacrosse

5 p.m.: Wofford at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

Noon: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston (TNT)

NBA G LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Greensboro at Wisconsin (ESPN+)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Florida (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: Washington at Colorado (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (ESPN+)

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

