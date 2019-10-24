COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: SMU at Houston (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Florida State at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
10:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine (ESPNU)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
10:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.