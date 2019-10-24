COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: SMU at Houston (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Florida State at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

10:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine (ESPNU)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

10:30 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy (ESPN)

