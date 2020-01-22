FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

11:30 a.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Portland (TNT)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

3 a.m. Friday: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

