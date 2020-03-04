COLLEGES
Women’s lacrosse
7 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
6 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
2:30 a.m. Friday: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
MLB
Spring Training
1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Detroit (MLB)
3 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
6 p.m.: St. Louis vs. Washington (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Denver at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Toronto at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Dallas at Nashville (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Chicago (ESPN+)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. England (ESPN2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
Noon: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
4 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.