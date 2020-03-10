GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)

MLB

Spring Training

1 p.m.: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh (MLB)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)

