COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Houston at Tulane (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State (ACC)
8 p.m.: SMU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia (SEC+)
9 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin (FS1)
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville (NFL)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington (ESPN2)
