COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Elon at High Point (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Furman at Auburn (SEC)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois at North Carolina (ACC)

6 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Rutgers (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall (FS1)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Maryland at N.C. State (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Iowa State at Alabama (SEC)

8 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan State at Florida State (ACC)

8 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Louisville at Ohio State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Syracuse at Michigan (ESPN)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)

8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)

3:30 a.m.: Friday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

9 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) (ESPN2)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

7 p.m.: San Jose at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments