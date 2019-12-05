COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Elon at High Point (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Furman at Auburn (SEC)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois at North Carolina (ACC)
6 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Rutgers (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall (FS1)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Maryland at N.C. State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Iowa State at Alabama (SEC)
8 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan State at Florida State (ACC)
8 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Louisville at Ohio State (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Syracuse at Michigan (ESPN)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)
8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)
3:30 a.m.: Friday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
9 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) (ESPN2)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
7 p.m.: San Jose at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.