BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: FIBA World Cup, United States vs. Japan (ESPN+)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. LSU at Durham (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Iowa at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNLV at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Virginia (ACC)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Open (Golf)
9 a.m.: European Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas) (ESPN2)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago (WXII)
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: Men, Italy vs. Armenia (ESPNews)
2:30 p.m.: Men, Switzerland vs. Ireland (ESPNews)
TENNIS
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open women’s semifinals (ESPN, ESPN3)
