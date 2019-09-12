COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Colorado at Florida State (ACC)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at South Carolina (SEC)

8 p.m.: N.C. State at Minnesota (Big Ten)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European, KLM Open (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: European, KLM Open (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute (Golf)

3 a.m. Friday: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas) (ESPN2)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (NFL)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

10:30 p.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments