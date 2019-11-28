COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
11 a.m.: Orlando Invitational, Maryland vs. Temple (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, Texas A&M vs. Harvard (ESPN2)
1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina-Alabama winner vs. Michigan-Iowa State winner (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Providence vs. Long Beach State (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Barclays Center Classic, N.C. State vs. Memphis (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga-Southern Mississippi winner vs. Seton Hall-Oregon winner (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, Southern Cal vs. Fairfield (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston (ESPNews)
6:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, Davidson vs. Marquette (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina-Alabama loser vs. Michigan-Iowa State loser (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, Iowa vs. Texas Tech (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga-Southern Mississippi loser vs. Seton Hall-Oregon loser (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, Creighton vs. San Diego State (FS1)
11 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Pepperdine vs. Arizona (ESPN2)
NFL
12:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (WGHP)
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Dallas (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta (WXII)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Montreal (NHL)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna (FS2)
