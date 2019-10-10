COLLEGES

Football

6 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at N.C. Central (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ESPN)

9:15 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Texas State (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Clemson at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: European, Houston Open (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

10 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

NBA PRESEASON

7:30 a.m.: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Shanghai (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State (NBA)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: New York Giants at New England (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Men, Northern Ireland at Netherlands (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

10:30 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments