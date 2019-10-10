COLLEGES
Football
6 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at N.C. Central (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ESPN)
9:15 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Texas State (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Clemson at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: European, Houston Open (Golf)
GYMNASTICS
10 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)
MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
7:30 a.m.: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Shanghai (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State (NBA)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: New York Giants at New England (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Men, Northern Ireland at Netherlands (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
10:30 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN2)
