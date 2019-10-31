COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (ESPN)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Exhibition, Anderson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: N.C. State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ACC)
8 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship (Golf)
10 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (TNT)
9:30 p.m.: Denver at New Orleans (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)
NHL
8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville (NHL)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
