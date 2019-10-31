COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (ESPN)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Exhibition, Anderson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: N.C. State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ACC)

8 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: Denver at New Orleans (TNT)

NFL

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (WGHP, NFL, Amazon Prime Video)

NHL

8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville (NHL)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

