BOWLING
3 p.m.: World Championships (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: UCLA at Cincinnati (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Charlotte (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Central Florida (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson (ACC)
8 p.m.: N.C. Central at Austin Peay (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Texas State at Texas A&M (SEC)
9 p.m.: San Diego State at Minnesota (FS1)
10:15 p.m.: Utah at Brigham Young (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Elon at Radford (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
CYCLING
Noon: Vuelta a Espana (NBC Sports)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)
5:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)
NFL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Carolina (WFMY, NFL)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (NFL)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, Portugal vs. United States at Philadelphia (FS1)
9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Monterrey (FS2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)
6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: Diamond League Zürich (NBC Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.