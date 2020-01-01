COLLEGES
Football
3 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee (ESPN)
GOLF
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
6 p.m.: All-America Game (ESPN2)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
3 a.m. Friday: ATP Cup (Tennis)
