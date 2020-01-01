COLLEGES

Football

3 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee (ESPN)

GOLF

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

6 p.m.: All-America Game (ESPN2)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

3 a.m. Friday: ATP Cup (Tennis)

