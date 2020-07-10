AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix (ESPN)

Noon: NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs Nationals (WGHP)

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix (WXII)

1:30 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Quaker State 400 (FS1)

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: TBT, semifinal (ESPN)

6 p.m.: TBT, semifinal (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Workday Charity Open (WFMY)

3 p.m.: American Century Championship (WXII)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

SOCCER

7 a.m.: Premier, Everton at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC (ESPN2)

9 a.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Genoa (ESPN)

11:25 a.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Parma (ESPN)

1:55 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: USL, Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NWSL, Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, recorded (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)

TENNIS

Noon: World Team, Orlando vs. Springfield (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: World Team, Chicago vs. Las Vegas (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Orange County (ESPN2)

