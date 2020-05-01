AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: 1994 NASCAR Brickyard 400 (FS1)

Noon: Formula One eSports Series (ESPN)

1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dover (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

4 p.m.: 2020 Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: 2020 Clemson at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)

GOLF

9 a.m.: 2003 MCI Heritage Classic (CBS Sports)

11 a.m.: 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Golf)

11 a.m.: 2012 Memorial Tournament (CBS Sports)

1:30 p.m.: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)

3 p.m.: 2019 Insperity Invitational (Golf)

8 p.m.: 2001 Bay Hill Invitational (NBC Sports)

HOCKEY

3 p.m.: 2010 IIHF Junior Championships, Canada vs. United States (WXII)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

MLB

10:30 a.m.: 1997 World Series, Cleveland vs. Florida (MLB)

1:30 p.m.: 2001 World Series, New York Yankees vs. Arizona (MLB)

6 p.m.: 1991 World Series, Atlanta at Minnesota (MLB)

NBA

1 p.m.: 2004 Finals, Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit (WLXV)

3:30 p.m.: 2011 Finals, Dallas at Miami (WXLV)

8 p.m.: 2016 Finals, Cleveland at Golden State (NBA)

SPORTS SPECIAL

9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN, ESPN2)

