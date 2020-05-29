AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Supermarket Heroes 500 (FS1)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS1)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07 (FS1)

