AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: 2007 Daytona 500 (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: 2019 NASCAR GEICO 500 (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: 2020 Championship, LSU vs. Clemson (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: 2020 Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor (ESPNU)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: 2019 ISU Grand Prix Final (WXII)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: 2019 Masters (WFMY)

NBA

3 p.m: 2016 Finals, Cleveland at Golden State (WXLV)

7 p.m.: Horse Challenge (ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: Super Bowl XLII, New England vs. New York Giants (WGHP)

8 p.m.: 2011 Dallas at New York Jets (NBC Sports)

NHL

1 p.m.: 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, Chicago at Philadelphia (WXII)

2:30 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Boston at Vancouver (WXII)

4 p.m.: 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis Blues at Boston (NHL)

