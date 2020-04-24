AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: 2009 NASCAR Aaron’s 499 (FS1)

1 p.m.: NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (WGHP, FS1)

2:30 p.m.: 1979 NASCAR Daytona 500 (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

4 p.m.: 2020 Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.: Figure Skating Special (WXII)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: 2019 Zurich Classic (Golf)

3 p.m.: 2019 Zurich Classic (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA

1 p.m.: 2006 Finals, Miami at Dallas (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: 2013 Finals, San Antonio at Miami (WXLV)

NFL

2 p.m.: Madden NFL 20 (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXI Green Bay Packers vs. New England (WGHP)

8 p.m.: 2010 Green Bay at New England (NBC Sports)

Midnight: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (NFL)

NHL

3:30 p.m.: 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Washington at Vegas (WXII)

4:30 p.m.: 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis at Boston (WXII)

OLYMPICS

10:30 p.m.: 1968 Olympics (NBC Sports)

Midnight: 2000 Olympics (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

9:30 p.m.: 2019 Gold Cup, United States vs. Jamaica (FS1)

SPORTS SPECIAL

9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN, ESPN2)

