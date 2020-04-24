AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: 2009 NASCAR Aaron’s 499 (FS1)
1 p.m.: NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (WGHP, FS1)
2:30 p.m.: 1979 NASCAR Daytona 500 (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
4 p.m.: 2020 Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.: Figure Skating Special (WXII)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: 2019 Zurich Classic (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2019 Zurich Classic (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
1 p.m.: 2006 Finals, Miami at Dallas (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: 2013 Finals, San Antonio at Miami (WXLV)
NFL
2 p.m.: Madden NFL 20 (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXI Green Bay Packers vs. New England (WGHP)
8 p.m.: 2010 Green Bay at New England (NBC Sports)
Midnight: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (NFL)
NHL
3:30 p.m.: 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Washington at Vegas (WXII)
4:30 p.m.: 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis at Boston (WXII)
OLYMPICS
10:30 p.m.: 1968 Olympics (NBC Sports)
Midnight: 2000 Olympics (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
9:30 p.m.: 2019 Gold Cup, United States vs. Jamaica (FS1)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN, ESPN2)
