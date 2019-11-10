AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bluegreen Vacations 500 (WXII)
CFL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Montreal (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Calgary (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Boston College at South Florida (CBS Sports)
Noon: Wyoming at South Carolina (SEC)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Columbia at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Youngstown State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
4 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell at Ohio State (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Binghamton at Michigan State (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: College of Charleston at High Point (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Maryland (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Duke at Texas A&M (SEC+)
Men’s soccer
1 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. Virginia (ACC)
3 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)
5 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest (ACC)
7 p.m.: ACC, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ACC)
Women’s soccer
Noon: ACC final (ESPNU)
Noon: Big Ten final (Big Ten)
1:30 p.m.: Big 12 final (FS1)
2 p.m.: Southern final (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: American final (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: SEC final (SEC)
4 p.m.: Big East final (FS1)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU (SEC)
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: Cup of China, recorded (WXII)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
NBA
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
1 p.m.: Florida at New York Rangers (NHL)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago (NHL)
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Freiburg (FS2)
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)
2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Paraguay (FS2)
3 p.m.: MLS Cup, Toronto FC at Seattle Sounders FC (WXLV)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. Mexico (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)
8 p.m.: Women’s friendly, Costa Rica vs. United States (ESPN2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
