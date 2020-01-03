GOLF

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

2 p.m.: All America Game (ESPN)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, bronze medal game (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, gold medal game (NHL)

NFL

1 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans (WGHP)

4:30 p.m.: Seahawks at Philadelphia (WXII)

NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

5 p.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL)

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Nashville at Anaheim (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Torino (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)

3 a.m. Monday: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)

