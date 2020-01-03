GOLF
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
2 p.m.: All America Game (ESPN)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, bronze medal game (NHL)
1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, gold medal game (NHL)
NFL
1 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans (WGHP)
4:30 p.m.: Seahawks at Philadelphia (WXII)
NHL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
5 p.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL)
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Nashville at Anaheim (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Torino (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)
3 a.m. Monday: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)
