AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: IMSA, Rolex 24 at Daytona (NBC Sports)

Noon: IMSA, Rolex 24 at Daytona (WXII)

BOWLING

2 p.m.: Oklahoma Open (FS1)

COLLEGES

Football

10:30 p.m.: Hula Bowl (CBS Sports)

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (WXII)

9 p.m.: European Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (WFMY)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: Houston at Denver (NBA)

6 p.m.: Boston at New Orleans (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Indiana at Portland (NBA)

NFL

3 p.m.: Pro Bowl (WXLV, ESPN)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen (FS1)

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Roma (ESPN2)

Noon: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen (FS1)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2. ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

3 a.m. Monday: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

