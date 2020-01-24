AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: IMSA, Rolex 24 at Daytona (NBC Sports)
Noon: IMSA, Rolex 24 at Daytona (WXII)
BOWLING
2 p.m.: Oklahoma Open (FS1)
COLLEGES
Football
10:30 p.m.: Hula Bowl (CBS Sports)
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (WXII)
9 p.m.: European Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (WFMY)
3 p.m.: LPGA, Gainbridge (Golf)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Houston at Denver (NBA)
6 p.m.: Boston at New Orleans (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Indiana at Portland (NBA)
NFL
3 p.m.: Pro Bowl (WXLV, ESPN)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen (FS1)
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Roma (ESPN2)
Noon: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen (FS1)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2. ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
3 a.m. Monday: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
