AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals (FS1)
3 p.m.: IMSA, Monterey SportsCar Championship (WXII)
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Somerset Patriots at High Point Rockers (WMYV)
BASKETBALL
4 a.m.: FIBA, third place game (ESPN2)
8 a.m.: FIBA, final (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Arkansas (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Furman at N.C. State (ACC)
1 p.m.: Elon at Hampton (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: South Florida at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: UNCG at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: James Madison at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)
Field hockey
Noon: Northwestern at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: William & Mary at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute PGA (Golf)
6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Hoffenheim (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Watford (NBC Sports)
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Sassuolo (ESPNews)
Noon: Bundesliga, Schalke at Paderborn (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Portland Timbers (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Santos Laguna (FS2)
10 p.m.: MLS, Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy (FS1)
TENNIS
10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
WNBA
3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas (ESPN2)
