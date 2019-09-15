AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals (FS1)

3 p.m.: IMSA, Monterey SportsCar Championship (WXII)

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Somerset Patriots at High Point Rockers (WMYV)

BASKETBALL

4 a.m.: FIBA, third place game (ESPN2)

8 a.m.: FIBA, final (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Arkansas (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Furman at N.C. State (ACC)

1 p.m.: Elon at Hampton (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: South Florida at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: UNCG at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: James Madison at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)

Field hockey

Noon: Northwestern at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: William & Mary at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute PGA (Golf)

6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Hoffenheim (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Watford (NBC Sports)

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Roma vs. Sassuolo (ESPNews)

Noon: Bundesliga, Schalke at Paderborn (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Portland Timbers (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Santos Laguna (FS2)

10 p.m.: MLS, Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy (FS1)

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

WNBA

3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

