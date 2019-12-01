AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

5 p.m.: NCAA, Michigan at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: NCAA, Providence at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Selection Special (ESPNU)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NHL

7 p.m.: Montreal at Boston (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Harlequins at Gloucester (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Norwich City (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Aston Villa at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Napoli (ESPNews)

Noon: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg (FS1)

7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey (FS2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments