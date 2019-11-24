CFL
6:30 p.m.: Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
12:30 p.m.: FCS Selection Special (ESPNU)
NCAA men’s soccer
Noon: Kentucky at Indiana (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: Campbell at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Maryland at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Syracuse at St. John’s (ESPN3)
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
NCAA women’s soccer
1 p.m.: Michigan-Texas Tech winner vs. Colorado-North Carolina winner (ESPN3)
1 p.m.: South Florida-Washington winner vs. Brown-Florida State winner (ESPN3)
2 p.m.: Xavier-Kansas winner vs. Notre Dame-South Carolina winner (ESPN3)
5 p.m.: Central Connecticut State-West Virginia winner vs. Washington State-Virginia winner (ESPN3)
Volleyball
Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
Noon: Duke at Florida State (ACC)
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
1:30 p.m.: American, final (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)
2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC)
8 p.m.: MEAC, final (ESPNU)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: NHK Trophy (WXII)
GOLF
1:30 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (WXII)
1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
8 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Detroit (Fox Sports Carolinas)
8 p.m.: Edmonton at Arizona (NHL)
RUGBY
2 p.m.: Sale vs. Stade Rochelais (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Augsburg (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Hoffenheim (FS1)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Davis Cup, finals (FS2)
8 p.m.: Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Alexander Zverev (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.