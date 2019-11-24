CFL

6:30 p.m.: Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

12:30 p.m.: FCS Selection Special (ESPNU)

NCAA men’s soccer

Noon: Kentucky at Indiana (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Campbell at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

5 p.m.: Maryland at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

5 p.m.: Syracuse at St. John’s (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

NCAA women’s soccer

1 p.m.: Michigan-Texas Tech winner vs. Colorado-North Carolina winner (ESPN3)

1 p.m.: South Florida-Washington winner vs. Brown-Florida State winner (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Xavier-Kansas winner vs. Notre Dame-South Carolina winner (ESPN3)

5 p.m.: Central Connecticut State-West Virginia winner vs. Washington State-Virginia winner (ESPN3)

Volleyball

Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

Noon: Duke at Florida State (ACC)

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

1:30 p.m.: American, final (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)

2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC)

8 p.m.: MEAC, final (ESPNU)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: NHK Trophy (WXII)

GOLF

1:30 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (WXII)

1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

8 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Detroit (Fox Sports Carolinas)

8 p.m.: Edmonton at Arizona (NHL)

RUGBY

2 p.m.: Sale vs. Stade Rochelais (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Augsburg (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Hoffenheim (FS1)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Davis Cup, finals (FS2)

8 p.m.: Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Alexander Zverev (Tennis)

