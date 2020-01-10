GOLF
4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Phoenix (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
3 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City (WFMY)
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay (WGHP)
NHL
7 p.m.: Toronto at Florida (NHL)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: Leinster vs. Lyon (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International (Tennis)
