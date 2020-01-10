GOLF

4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Phoenix (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

3 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City (WFMY)

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay (WGHP)

NHL

7 p.m.: Toronto at Florida (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Leinster vs. Lyon (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International (Tennis)

