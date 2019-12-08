COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)

Women’s soccer

8:30 p.m.: Stanford-UCLA winner vs. Washington State-North Carolina winner (ESPNU)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

11 a.m.: Father Son Challenge (Golf)

Noon: Father Son Challenge (WXII)

NBA

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Vegas (NHL)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Union Berlin (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (ESPNews)

