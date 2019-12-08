COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)
Women’s soccer
8:30 p.m.: Stanford-UCLA winner vs. Washington State-North Carolina winner (ESPNU)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
11 a.m.: Father Son Challenge (Golf)
Noon: Father Son Challenge (WXII)
NBA
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Vegas (NHL)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Union Berlin (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (ESPNews)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.