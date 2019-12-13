COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Georgetown vs. Virginia (ESPNU)

GOLF

Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)

1 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)

NBA

5 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: New York at Denver (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Sevens World Series (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Fiorentina (ESPN2)

