AUTO RACING

Noon: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 qualifying (WGHP)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1)

5 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Winternationals (FS1)

BOWLING

5 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WGHP)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (WXII)

11 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (WFMY)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: Boston at Oklahoma City (NBA)

7 p.m.: Utah at Houston (NBA)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Detroit (WXII)

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.: France vs. Italy (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin (FS2)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, US Lecce at Napoli (ESPN2)

9 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

11:30 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich (FS2)

6 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada-Costa Rica winner vs. United States-Mexico winner (FS2)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Dow Classic (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Championships of Dallas (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Cordoba Open (Tennis)

XFL

2 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York (WGHP)

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN)

