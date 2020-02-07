AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 qualifying (WGHP)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1)
5 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Winternationals (FS1)
BOWLING
5 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WGHP)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (WXII)
11 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (WFMY)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Boston at Oklahoma City (NBA)
7 p.m.: Utah at Houston (NBA)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Detroit (WXII)
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.: France vs. Italy (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin (FS2)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, US Lecce at Napoli (ESPN2)
9 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
11:30 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich (FS2)
6 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada-Costa Rica winner vs. United States-Mexico winner (FS2)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Dow Classic (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Championships of Dallas (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Cordoba Open (Tennis)
XFL
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York (WGHP)
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN)
