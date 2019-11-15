AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m.: F1, Brazilian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Ford EcoBoost 400 (WXII)
4 p.m.: NHRA, Auto Club Finals (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
Noon: ACC, Virginia vs. Clemson (ESPNU)
Noon: Big East, Providence vs. Georgetown (FS2)
2 p.m.: Southern final, Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Big South final, High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan-Penn State winner vs. Indiana-Maryland winner (Big Ten)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: NCAA, Saint Louis at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: NCAA, Radford at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame (ACC)
Wrestling
Noon: Virginia Tech at Ohio State (Big Ten)
CFL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan (ESPN2)
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: Rostelecom Cup (WXII)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)
NBA G LEAGUE
1 p.m.: Raptors 905 at Maine (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Vegas (NHL)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: Champions Cup, Northampton at Lyon (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: Champions Cup, Saracens at Racing 92 (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:50 a.m.: European qualifier, Portugal vs. Luxembourg (ESPNews)
4:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Brazil (FS2)
7 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. France, recorded (FS2)
7:30 p.m.: USL, Salt Lake City at Louisville City (ESPN2)
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.: ATP Finals, doubles final (Tennis, ESPN3)
1 p.m.: ATP Finals, singles final (ESPN, Tennis)
