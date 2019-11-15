AUTO RACING

12:05 p.m.: F1, Brazilian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Ford EcoBoost 400 (WXII)

4 p.m.: NHRA, Auto Club Finals (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

Noon: ACC, Virginia vs. Clemson (ESPNU)

Noon: Big East, Providence vs. Georgetown (FS2)

2 p.m.: Southern final, Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Big South final, High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan-Penn State winner vs. Indiana-Maryland winner (Big Ten)

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: NCAA, Saint Louis at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: NCAA, Radford at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame (ACC)

Wrestling

Noon: Virginia Tech at Ohio State (Big Ten)

CFL

1 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton (ESPNews)

4:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan (ESPN2)

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: Rostelecom Cup (WXII)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)

NBA G LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Raptors 905 at Maine (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Vegas (NHL)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Champions Cup, Northampton at Lyon (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: Champions Cup, Saracens at Racing 92 (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.: European qualifier, Portugal vs. Luxembourg (ESPNews)

4:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Brazil (FS2)

7 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. France, recorded (FS2)

7:30 p.m.: USL, Salt Lake City at Louisville City (ESPN2)

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: ATP Finals, doubles final (Tennis, ESPN3)

1 p.m.: ATP Finals, singles final (ESPN, Tennis)

