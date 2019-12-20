FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (WXII)
NBA
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Boston (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City (NBA)
9:30 p.m.: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NBAG
Winter Showcase
2 p.m.: Teams to be announced (ESPNews)
3:30 p.m.: Teams to be announced (NBA)
4:30 p.m.: Teams to be announced (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Teams to be announced (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Teams to be announced (ESPNU)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Anaheim at New York Rangers (NHL)
7 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas (NHL)
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.: London vs. Bath (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Milan at Atalanta (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Watford (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
11:30 a.m.: Serie A Super Cup, Juventus vs. Lazio (ESPNews)
Noon: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Paderborn (FS1)
