AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pennzoil 400 (WGHP)

9 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals (FS1)

BOWLING

1 p.m.: U.S. Open (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Towson at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)

1 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

12:30 p.m.: Bucknell at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (WXII)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)

MLB

Spring training

1 p.m.: Detroit vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

Noon: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)

3 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: San Jose at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: England vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m.: Exeter vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: Major League Rugby, New England at San Diego (FS2)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Genoa (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Wolfsburg (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Morelia at Pumas UNAM (UNI)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Open 13, Qatar Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

XFL

3 p.m.: New York at St. Louis (ESPN)

6 p.m.: D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles (FS1)

Tags

Load comments