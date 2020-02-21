AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pennzoil 400 (WGHP)
9 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals (FS1)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: U.S. Open (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Towson at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)
1 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
12:30 p.m.: Bucknell at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
1 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (WXII)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
MLB
Spring training
1 p.m.: Detroit vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
Noon: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)
3 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: San Jose at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: England vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)
4:30 p.m.: Exeter vs. Northampton (NBC Sports)
7 p.m.: Major League Rugby, New England at San Diego (FS2)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Genoa (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Wolfsburg (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Morelia at Pumas UNAM (UNI)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Open 13, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
XFL
3 p.m.: New York at St. Louis (ESPN)
6 p.m.: D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles (FS1)
