COLLEGES
Gymnastics
4 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships Skating Spectacular, recorded (WXII)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (WFMY)
NBA
2 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston (WXLV)
NFL
6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (WGHP)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington (WXII)
2 p.m.: Vancouver at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Burnley (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Freiburg at Köln (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Paderborn (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Udinese (ESPNews)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
8 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final, recorded (ESPN2)
