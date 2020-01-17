BOWLING

1 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic (FS1)

COLLEGES

Wrestling

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

5 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Penn State (ESPN2)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPNews)

Noon: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)

2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

7:30 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) (ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City (WFMY)

6:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco (WGHP)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Pittsburgh (WXII)

5 p.m.: New York Islanders at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago (NHL)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Burnley (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen at Paderborn (FS2)

7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, León at Santos Laguna (FS2)

TENNIS

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

3 a.m. Monday: Australian Open (ESPN2)

